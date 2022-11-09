Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 35.01% Change This Year

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) is 35.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.64 and a high of $12.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.95% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 3.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.61, the stock is 6.72% and 8.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 14.15% off its SMA200. PAA registered 16.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.60%.

The stock witnessed a 15.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.79%, and is 3.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $8.61B and $53.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.27 and Fwd P/E is 9.87. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.95% and -0.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.30% this year.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 702.00M, and float is at 451.88M with Short Float at 6.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McCarthy Kevin S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that McCarthy Kevin S bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $9.81 per share for a total of $1.96 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 7.50% up over the past 12 months and Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) that is 14.56% higher over the same period. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 9.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.