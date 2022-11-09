Positives for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) as stock gains in recent trading

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) is -26.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $12.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLUE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56%.

Currently trading at $7.37, the stock is 16.17% and 15.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.34 million and changing 8.22% at the moment leaves the stock 38.94% off its SMA200. BLUE registered -54.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.33.

The stock witnessed a 11.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.28%, and is 16.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.93% over the week and 8.46% over the month.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has around 518 employees, a market worth around $561.30M and $6.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 157.24% and -41.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-157.90%).

bluebird bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.12M, and float is at 76.21M with Short Float at 29.45%.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Obenshain Andrew,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Obenshain Andrew sold 1,263 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $6.41 per share for a total of $8101.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

bluebird bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Colvin Richard A (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 218 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $6.41 per share for $1398.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74788.0 shares of the BLUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Cole Jason (Chief Strategy & Financial Off) disposed off 14,194 shares at an average price of $5.53 for $78473.0. The insider now directly holds 189,546 shares of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -67.33% down over the past 12 months and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is 21.13% higher over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is -14.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.