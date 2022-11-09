Positives for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) as stock gains in recent trading

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is -8.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $2.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is 4.91% and 1.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.08 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -1.00% off its SMA200. DNN registered -39.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.67%.

The stock witnessed a 13.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.88%, and is 3.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.13% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $17.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.71. Distance from 52-week low is 38.46% and -41.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 192.30% this year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 817.93M, and float is at 810.72M with Short Float at 5.16%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -35.71% down over the past 12 months and Cameco Corporation (CCJ) that is -12.89% lower over the same period. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is -21.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.