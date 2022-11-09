QUOT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Now

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) is -64.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $7.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QUOT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $2.63, the stock is 8.03% and 17.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -5.40% at the moment leaves the stock -36.49% off its SMA200. QUOT registered -61.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.98%.

The stock witnessed a 17.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.13%, and is -3.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) has around 1162 employees, a market worth around $229.26M and $430.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 65.75. Profit margin for the company is -19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.55% and -66.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.37M, and float is at 87.35M with Short Float at 2.22%.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GESSOW ANDREW J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GESSOW ANDREW J bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $1.80 per share for a total of $10800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Quotient Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that GESSOW ANDREW J (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $1.83 per share for $9150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the QUOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, GESSOW ANDREW J (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.93 for $9630.0. The insider now directly holds 135,375 shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT).

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading -28.94% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -40.35% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -71.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.