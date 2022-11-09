Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -12.61% Change This Year

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is -12.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.20 and a high of $52.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUV stock was last observed hovering at around $37.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $37.44, the stock is 8.73% and 8.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.41 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -6.90% off its SMA200. LUV registered -27.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.03%.

The stock witnessed a 18.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.68%, and is 1.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has around 64123 employees, a market worth around $21.86B and $22.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.41 and Fwd P/E is 12.17. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.97% and -29.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 593.00M, and float is at 590.86M with Short Float at 1.69%.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTFORD JOHN T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $45.70 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23296.0 shares.

Southwest Airlines Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that MONTFORD JOHN T (Director) sold a total of 540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $43.88 per share for $23697.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24442.0 shares of the LUV stock.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -24.77% down over the past 12 months and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) that is -20.58% lower over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -35.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.