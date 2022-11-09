Tapestry Inc. (TPR) down -20.49% since start of the year

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is -20.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.39 and a high of $47.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $32.28, the stock is 3.33% and 0.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -5.22% off its SMA200. TPR registered -23.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.10%.

The stock witnessed a 3.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.27%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) has around 12600 employees, a market worth around $7.70B and $6.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.24 and Fwd P/E is 7.44. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.32% and -31.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 248.10M, and float is at 241.53M with Short Float at 5.31%.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Tapestry Inc. (TPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dadlani Manesh,the company’sVP, Controller and PAO. SEC filings show that Dadlani Manesh sold 2,005 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $36.81 per share for a total of $73804.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33681.0 shares.

Tapestry Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Dadlani Manesh (VP, Controller and PAO) sold a total of 5,602 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $36.85 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35686.0 shares of the TPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Glaser Thomas A. (Chief Operations Officer) disposed off 39,503 shares at an average price of $35.38 for $1.4 million. The insider now directly holds 243,321 shares of Tapestry Inc. (TPR).

Tapestry Inc. (TPR): Who are the competitors?

