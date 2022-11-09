The Kroger Co. (KR) Is Up 4.11% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is 4.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.18 and a high of $62.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KR stock was last observed hovering at around $46.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $47.12, the stock is 4.29% and 2.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.84 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -5.03% off its SMA200. KR registered 13.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.62%.

The stock witnessed a 6.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.71%, and is -0.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

The Kroger Co. (KR) has around 420000 employees, a market worth around $33.81B and $144.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.36 and Fwd P/E is 11.31. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.27% and -24.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

The Kroger Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.60% this year.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 716.00M, and float is at 711.07M with Short Float at 2.40%.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at The Kroger Co. (KR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Massa Timothy A,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Massa Timothy A sold 50,283 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $58.03 per share for a total of $2.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

The Kroger Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that COSSET YAEL (Senior Vice President and CIO) sold a total of 34,812 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $59.50 per share for $2.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the KR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, Aitken Stuart (Senior Vice President) disposed off 44,593 shares at an average price of $59.62 for $2.66 million. The insider now directly holds 162,207 shares of The Kroger Co. (KR).

The Kroger Co. (KR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -48.42% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -4.34% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -2.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.