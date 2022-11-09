These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for UiPath Inc. (PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) is -73.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.40 and a high of $58.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PATH stock was last observed hovering at around $11.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.43% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 6.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.27, the stock is -4.58% and -14.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.6 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -45.65% off its SMA200. PATH registered -80.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.08%.

The stock witnessed a -7.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.35%, and is -8.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.71% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) has around 4013 employees, a market worth around $6.35B and $997.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 230.00. Profit margin for the company is -43.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.41% and -80.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

UiPath Inc. (PATH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UiPath Inc. (PATH) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -549.60% this year.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 546.06M, and float is at 414.90M with Short Float at 6.63%.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at UiPath Inc. (PATH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ramani Hitesh,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Ramani Hitesh sold 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $12.29 per share for a total of $25809.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

UiPath Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Gupta Ashim (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $12.48 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the PATH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Gupta Ashim (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.48 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,565,376 shares of UiPath Inc. (PATH).