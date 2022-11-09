Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) down -61.73% since start of the year

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) is -61.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.61 and a high of $65.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRNS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.08%.

Currently trading at $18.67, the stock is -21.49% and -27.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.13 million and changing 12.54% at the moment leaves the stock -44.47% off its SMA200. VRNS registered -70.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.16%.

The stock witnessed a -19.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.99%, and is 8.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.21% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has around 2065 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $457.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 65.51. Profit margin for the company is -30.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.60% and -71.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.40% this year.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.45M, and float is at 108.03M with Short Float at 3.58%.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by O’Boyle James,the company’sSVP of Worldwide Sales. SEC filings show that O’Boyle James bought 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $16.72 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Varonis Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Melamed Guy (CFO and COO) bought a total of 14,285 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $17.50 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the VRNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Kess Avrohom J. (Director) acquired 1,650 shares at an average price of $17.46 for $28809.0. The insider now directly holds 10,460 shares of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS).

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -38.51% down over the past 12 months and MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) that is -75.37% lower over the same period. Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is -55.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.