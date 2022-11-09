Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Is Down -44.18% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) is -44.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.70 and a high of $55.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERV stock was last observed hovering at around $21.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17%.

Currently trading at $20.58, the stock is -37.95% and -41.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing -5.38% at the moment leaves the stock -20.58% off its SMA200. VERV registered -60.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.70%.

The stock witnessed a -35.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.55%, and is -43.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.05% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 92.34% and -63.07% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -351.70% this year.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.67M, and float is at 42.88M with Short Float at 25.02%.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GV 2017 GP, L.L.C.,the company’sMember of 10% Group. SEC filings show that GV 2017 GP, L.L.C. sold 97,166 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $31.14 per share for a total of $3.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Yeshwant Krishna (Director) sold a total of 48,583 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $31.14 per share for $1.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.26 million shares of the VERV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, GV 2017 GP, L.L.C. (Member of 10% Group) disposed off 99,137 shares at an average price of $32.79 for $3.25 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV).

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 6.74% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -61.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.