What should you know before buying stock in Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is -9.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $276.87 and a high of $399.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MA stock was last observed hovering at around $325.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $395.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.56% off the consensus price target high of $456.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -5.08% lower than the price target low of $310.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $325.75, the stock is 5.71% and 5.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -3.70% off its SMA200. MA registered -6.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.13%.

The stock witnessed a 11.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.82%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $308.49B and $21.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.54 and Fwd P/E is 26.59. Profit margin for the company is 45.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.65% and -18.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.90%).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is a “Buy”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mastercard Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.40% this year.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 965.00M, and float is at 849.08M with Short Float at 0.56%.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Mastercard Incorporated (MA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kirkpatrick Linda Pistecchia,the company’sPresident, North America. SEC filings show that Kirkpatrick Linda Pistecchia sold 7,064 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $320.00 per share for a total of $2.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11207.0 shares.

Mastercard Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that SACHIN J. MEHRA (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $360.00 per share for $1.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15723.0 shares of the MA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) disposed off 177,214 shares at an average price of $352.34 for $62.44 million. The insider now directly holds 102,743,258 shares of Mastercard Incorporated (MA).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -22.25% down over the past 12 months and Visa Inc. (V) that is -8.49% lower over the same period. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -21.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.