What should you know before buying stock in Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) is -39.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.84 and a high of $27.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.68% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -24.33% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.19, the stock is 25.04% and 12.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing 17.67% at the moment leaves the stock -32.97% off its SMA200. TGI registered -52.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.82%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 25.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.98%, and is 15.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.50% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has around 701 employees, a market worth around $681.81M and $1.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.61. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.73% and -59.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Triumph Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.30% this year.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.82M, and float is at 63.87M with Short Float at 7.81%.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Keating Neal J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Keating Neal J bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $15.47 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9080.0 shares.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) that is trading -13.70% down over the past 12 months and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) that is -40.93% lower over the same period. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is -6.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.