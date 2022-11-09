Why Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is -10.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.11 and a high of $148.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANET stock was last observed hovering at around $130.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47%.

Currently trading at $129.11, the stock is 13.38% and 11.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 11.42% off its SMA200. ANET registered -1.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.83%.

The stock witnessed a 17.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.29%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has around 2993 employees, a market worth around $37.18B and $3.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.18 and Fwd P/E is 26.02. Profit margin for the company is 29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.88% and -13.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Arista Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.93M, and float is at 232.84M with Short Float at 1.98%.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Insider Activity

A total of 360 insider transactions have happened at Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 200 and purchases happening 160 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Battles Kelly Bodnar,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Battles Kelly Bodnar sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $123.83 per share for a total of $49530.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1923.0 shares.

Arista Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that McCool John F (Chief Platform Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $120.38 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 332.0 shares of the ANET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Giancarlo Charles H (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $125.14 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 92,946 shares of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is trading -58.68% down over the past 12 months and Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is -11.40% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -8.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.