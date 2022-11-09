Why should you keep an eye on Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is -37.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.03 and a high of $48.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPX stock was last observed hovering at around $29.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $29.55, the stock is 10.23% and 11.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 5.08% off its SMA200. TPX registered -34.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.71%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.45%, and is 9.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $5.08B and $5.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.00 and Fwd P/E is 10.09. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.53% and -39.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

Tempur Sealy International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.30% this year.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.10M, and float is at 167.65M with Short Float at 7.38%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTGOMERY DAVID,the company’sEVP Global Business Strategy. SEC filings show that MONTGOMERY DAVID sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $26.24 per share for a total of $2.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Dilsaver Evelyn S (Director) sold a total of 1,451 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $43.96 per share for $63786.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the TPX stock.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) that is trading -23.00% down over the past 12 months and Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) that is -67.99% lower over the same period. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is -31.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.