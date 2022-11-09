Will SunPower Corporation (SPWR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) is -10.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.78 and a high of $33.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPWR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.83%.

Currently trading at $18.69, the stock is 7.72% and -14.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.67 million and changing 10.85% at the moment leaves the stock -4.27% off its SMA200. SPWR registered -42.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$42.25.

The stock witnessed a -12.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.55%, and is 2.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.59% over the week and 7.38% over the month.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has around 3660 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $1.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.62. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.24% and -44.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.00% this year.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.95M, and float is at 172.78M with Short Float at 7.03%.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at SunPower Corporation (SPWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sial Manavendra,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Sial Manavendra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $26.63 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50810.0 shares.

SunPower Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Richards Douglas J. (EVP, Administration) sold a total of 23,912 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $25.90 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23909.0 shares of the SPWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Heang Vichheka (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 14,000 shares at an average price of $24.95 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 5,046 shares of SunPower Corporation (SPWR).

SunPower Corporation (SPWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is trading 14.15% up over the past 12 months. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is -10.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.