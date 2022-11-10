A peek at Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS): Who has invested in It?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is -61.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.51 and a high of $20.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOUS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $6.52, the stock is -11.78% and -21.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -3.41% at the moment leaves the stock -45.15% off its SMA200. HOUS registered -63.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.94%.

The stock witnessed a -18.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.05%, and is -4.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) has around 9665 employees, a market worth around $722.55M and $7.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.59 and Fwd P/E is 4.91. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.15% and -68.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 191.30% this year

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.50M, and float is at 106.37M with Short Float at 12.60%.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Layade Nashira W., the company’s EVP & CTO, Technology Services. SEC filings show that Layade Nashira W. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $12.65 per share for a total of $44275.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39321.0 shares.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that WILLIAMS MICHAEL J (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $10.88 per share for $21760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the HOUS stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading -45.96% down over the past 12 months and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) that is -42.62% lower over the same period. The St. Joe Company (JOE) is -33.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.