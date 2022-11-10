A peek at Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA): Who has invested in It?

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) is -1.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.99 and a high of $44.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRVA stock was last observed hovering at around $28.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.87% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.05% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 37.83% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.49, the stock is -21.16% and -28.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -10.12% at the moment leaves the stock -14.28% off its SMA200. PRVA registered -17.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.02%.

The stock witnessed a -28.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.69%, and is -20.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.94% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has around 810 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $1.18B in sales. Fwd P/E is 141.61. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.69% and -42.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.30%).

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Privia Health Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -701.50% this year

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.69M, and float is at 100.67M with Short Float at 3.22%.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Insider Activity

A total of 181 insider transactions have happened at Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 121 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morris Matthew Shawn, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Morris Matthew Shawn sold 15,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $28.86 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Privia Health Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Bartrum Thomas (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $30.56 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91355.0 shares of the PRVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Morris Matthew Shawn (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 15,625 shares at an average price of $30.57 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 121,739 shares of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA).

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 16.43% up over the past 12 months and agilon health inc. (AGL) that is -29.49% lower over the same period. HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) is 9.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.