A peek at US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): Who has invested in It?

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is -14.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.49 and a high of $39.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USFD stock was last observed hovering at around $30.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.56% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.13% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.72, the stock is 4.38% and 3.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -9.48% off its SMA200. USFD registered -16.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.49%.

The stock witnessed a 11.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.50%, and is 3.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $6.69B and $32.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.16 and Fwd P/E is 10.96. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.59% and -25.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Analyst Forecasts

US Foods Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 146.60% this year

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.00M, and float is at 215.97M with Short Float at 1.49%.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Guberman Steven, the company’s EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. SEC filings show that Guberman Steven sold 75,079 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $32.50 per share for a total of $2.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

US Foods Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Satriano Pietro (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $33.33 per share for $1.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the USFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Satriano Pietro (Director) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $34.33 for $2.06 million. The insider now directly holds 594,159 shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading -6.89% down over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is -3.68% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -40.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.