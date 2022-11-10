Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) is -13.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $4.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCRT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.47% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 53.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.94, the stock is -17.74% and -49.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -15.79% at the moment leaves the stock -20.07% off its SMA200. TCRT registered -40.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.41%.

The stock witnessed a -33.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.02%, and is -15.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.77% over the week and 9.86% over the month.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $202.12M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 132.69% and -76.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.20%).

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Analyst Forecasts

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.00M, and float is at 194.54M with Short Float at 15.11%.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) that is -97.22% lower over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 34.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.