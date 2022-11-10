Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) is -54.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.81 and a high of $84.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARWR stock was last observed hovering at around $33.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.84% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.31% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.81% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.46, the stock is -9.10% and -11.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -8.53% at the moment leaves the stock -23.97% off its SMA200. ARWR registered -62.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.22%.

The stock witnessed a -2.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.25%, and is -11.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.51% over the week and 6.08% over the month.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has around 329 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $249.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.61% and -64.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.50%).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Analyst Forecasts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.70% this year

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.75M, and float is at 103.14M with Short Float at 3.82%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anzalone Christopher Richard, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Anzalone Christopher Richard sold 146,388 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $51.91 per share for a total of $7.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.06 million shares.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Myszkowski Kenneth Allen (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $61.70 per share for $2.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the ARWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Hamilton James C (Senior Vice President) disposed off 6,250 shares at an average price of $61.72 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 155,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 26.65% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 6.12% higher over the same period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is -23.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.