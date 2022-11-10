Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) is 9.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.49 and a high of $209.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXON stock was last observed hovering at around $150.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 21.84% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.94% off the consensus price target high of $223.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -32.18% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $171.84, the stock is 26.25% and 36.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 14.56% at the moment leaves the stock 44.72% off its SMA200. AXON registered -2.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.67%.

The stock witnessed a 41.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.47%, and is 18.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has around 2148 employees, a market worth around $12.04B and $991.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 88.62 and Fwd P/E is 69.04. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.31% and -17.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axon Enterprise Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.10% this year

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.04M, and float is at 67.34M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Larson Luke, the company’s PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Larson Luke sold 7,863 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $120.33 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Axon Enterprise Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 that Kunins Jeffrey C (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) sold a total of 1,929 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 and was made at $112.27 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the AXON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Kunins Jeffrey C (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) disposed off 1,271 shares at an average price of $112.42 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 201,490 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON).

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading 1.68% up over the past 12 months and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) that is -28.10% lower over the same period. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) is -50.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.