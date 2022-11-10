Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) is 56.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.63 and a high of $71.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXSM stock was last observed hovering at around $63.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.44% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.9% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -68.63% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.02, the stock is 24.30% and 14.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -7.00% at the moment leaves the stock 49.67% off its SMA200. AXSM registered 44.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 128.85%.

The stock witnessed a 38.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.23%, and is 16.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.88% over the week and 8.51% over the month.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $8.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 186.09% and -18.01% from its 52-week high.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.30% this year

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.08M, and float is at 32.29M with Short Float at 17.76%.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JEFFS ROGER, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JEFFS ROGER bought 3,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $37.30 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Pizzie Nick (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) bought a total of 428 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $34.97 per share for $14968.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 201.0 shares of the AXSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Pizzie Nick (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) acquired 527 shares at an average price of $35.50 for $18708.0. The insider now directly holds 41,789 shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM).

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -75.97% down over the past 12 months.