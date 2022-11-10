C3.ai Inc. (AI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) is -61.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.29 and a high of $53.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72%.

Currently trading at $11.92, the stock is -4.46% and -10.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -5.70% at the moment leaves the stock -35.41% off its SMA200. AI registered -76.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.05.

The stock witnessed a -0.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.62%, and is -3.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has around 704 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $265.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -85.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.58% and -77.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.90%).

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.60% this year

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.84M, and float is at 90.86M with Short Float at 13.46%.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parkkinen Juho, the company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Parkkinen Juho sold 4,436 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $13.25 per share for a total of $58783.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

C3.ai Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Parkkinen Juho (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 291 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $12.29 per share for $3576.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the AI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 27, WARD JR STEPHEN M (Director) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $12.90 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 546,495 shares of C3.ai Inc. (AI).

C3.ai Inc. (AI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -33.17% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -41.44% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -41.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.