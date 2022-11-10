Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) is -49.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIDM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is 16.51% and 20.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -6.96% off its SMA200. CIDM registered -74.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.19%.

The stock witnessed a 43.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.06%, and is 8.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.17% over the week and 8.92% over the month.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) has around 134 employees, a market worth around $103.74M and $54.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.69% and -74.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Analyst Forecasts

Cinedigm Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.10% this year

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.42M, and float is at 154.39M with Short Float at 2.60%.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Canning John K., the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Canning John K. sold 77,976 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $0.57 per share for a total of $44560.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) that is trading -63.57% down over the past 12 months.