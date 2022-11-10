Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Volatility At 18.86%, Should You Add A Position?

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) is -90.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $1.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFMS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 86.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.07, the stock is -40.41% and -60.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing -24.31% at the moment leaves the stock -81.52% off its SMA200. CFMS registered -93.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.52%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -58.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.14%, and is -37.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.86% over the week and 15.78% over the month.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) has around 310 employees, a market worth around $15.06M and $60.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -100.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -23.37% and -93.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conformis Inc. (CFMS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conformis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.70% this year

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.92M, and float is at 180.98M with Short Float at 0.38%.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Conformis Inc. (CFMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Augusti Mark A, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Augusti Mark A sold 22,396 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $0.46 per share for a total of $10280.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.43 million shares.

Conformis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that HOWE ROBERT S (CFO & TREASURER) sold a total of 11,537 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $0.65 per share for $7514.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the CFMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Augusti Mark A (President & CEO) disposed off 25,249 shares at an average price of $0.74 for $18798.0. The insider now directly holds 2,456,122 shares of Conformis Inc. (CFMS).

Conformis Inc. (CFMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DexCom Inc. (DXCM) that is trading -28.95% down over the past 12 months and Neogen Corporation (NEOG) that is -68.84% lower over the same period. Masimo Corporation (MASI) is -61.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.