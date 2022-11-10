Deere & Company (DE) Volatility At 2.66%, Should You Add A Position?

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is 15.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $283.81 and a high of $446.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DE stock was last observed hovering at around $404.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.48% off its average median price target of $415.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.24% off the consensus price target high of $463.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -16.11% lower than the price target low of $342.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $397.09, the stock is 3.65% and 8.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 8.70% off its SMA200. DE registered 11.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.08%.

The stock witnessed a 9.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.72%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Deere & Company (DE) has around 75550 employees, a market worth around $122.04B and $48.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.84 and Fwd P/E is 15.29. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.91% and -11.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Deere & Company (DE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deere & Company (DE) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deere & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.60% this year

Deere & Company (DE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.10M, and float is at 301.30M with Short Float at 1.11%.

Deere & Company (DE) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Deere & Company (DE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reed Cory J, the company’s Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag. SEC filings show that Reed Cory J sold 984 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $405.11 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30946.0 shares.

Deere & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Reed Cory J (Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag) sold a total of 285 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $400.76 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30946.0 shares of the DE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Reed Cory J (Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag) disposed off 2,034 shares at an average price of $401.75 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 30,946 shares of Deere & Company (DE).

Deere & Company (DE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 7.50% up over the past 12 months and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) that is -5.99% lower over the same period. The Toro Company (TTC) is 8.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.