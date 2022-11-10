Here are the top Institutional holders of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) is -44.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $5.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADAP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -40.0% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is 53.68% and 46.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 11.69% off its SMA200. ADAP registered -61.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 57.89%.

The stock witnessed a 92.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.67%, and is 39.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.66% over the week and 10.61% over the month.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has around 494 employees, a market worth around $336.00M and $11.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 107.92% and -63.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.10%).

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.37M, and float is at 163.10M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rawcliffe Adrian, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Rawcliffe Adrian sold 2,536 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $1.97 per share for a total of $4993.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3316.0 shares.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Lunger John (Chief Patient Supply Officer) sold a total of 2,983 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $1.77 per share for $5290.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4829.0 shares of the ADAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Piccina Cintia (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 21,040 shares at an average price of $1.77 for $37314.0. The insider now directly holds 34,824 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP).

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -68.01% down over the past 12 months and uniQure N.V. (QURE) that is -46.40% lower over the same period. Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is -35.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.