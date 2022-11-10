Here are the top Institutional holders of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) shares

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) is -71.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.78 and a high of $11.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTCI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is 3.20% and -27.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.38 million and changing 12.95% at the moment leaves the stock -45.38% off its SMA200. FTCI registered -76.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.97%.

The stock witnessed a -21.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.83%, and is 17.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.19% over the week and 10.28% over the month.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has around 223 employees, a market worth around $227.40M and $235.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.88. Profit margin for the company is -42.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.13% and -80.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.30%).

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -435.30% this year

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.32M, and float is at 41.90M with Short Float at 10.33%.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider Activity

A total of 112 insider transactions have happened at FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 92 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARC Family Trust, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARC Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $1.97 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16.66 million shares.

FTC Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that ARC Family Trust (10% Owner) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $1.85 per share for $92500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.74 million shares of the FTCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, ARC Family Trust (10% Owner) disposed off 34,000 shares at an average price of $1.91 for $64940.0. The insider now directly holds 16,789,357 shares of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI).

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flex Ltd. (FLEX) that is trading 7.38% up over the past 12 months and Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) that is -10.66% lower over the same period.