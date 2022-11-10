Here are the top Institutional holders of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) shares

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) is -57.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.96 and a high of $175.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $59.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.5% off its average median price target of $108.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.05% off the consensus price target high of $188.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 13.97% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.94, the stock is -5.64% and -12.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 4.21% at the moment leaves the stock -16.90% off its SMA200. MRTX registered -63.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.80%.

The stock witnessed a -6.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.01%, and is -4.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) has around 413 employees, a market worth around $3.44B and $78.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 87.92% and -64.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.30%).

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.90% this year

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.55M, and float is at 52.15M with Short Float at 15.17%.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARTER BRUCE L A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CARTER BRUCE L A sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $85.49 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6021.0 shares.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Christensen Jamie (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 624 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $63.54 per share for $39649.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86804.0 shares of the MRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Cherrington Julie M (Director) disposed off 1,475 shares at an average price of $116.07 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 2,546 shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX).

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 6.12% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 38.64% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 27.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.