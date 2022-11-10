Here are the top Institutional holders of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) shares

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) is -40.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.97 and a high of $18.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RADI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.05% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 39.69% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.65, the stock is 12.25% and -8.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.13 million and changing 12.34% at the moment leaves the stock -27.60% off its SMA200. RADI registered -46.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.78.

The stock witnessed a 10.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.54%, and is 9.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.46% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) has around 334 employees, a market worth around $910.57M and $119.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.08% and -48.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.00% this year

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.51M, and float is at 66.81M with Short Float at 8.91%.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goldstein Richard I, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Goldstein Richard I sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $15.94 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70521.0 shares.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that DKLDO V TRADING SUBSIDIARY LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 195,137 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $16.07 per share for $3.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.13 million shares of the RADI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, DKLDO V TRADING SUBSIDIARY LP (10% Owner) disposed off 591,587 shares at an average price of $16.11 for $9.53 million. The insider now directly holds 9,323,792 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI).