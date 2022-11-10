Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is -13.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.18 and a high of $11.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $8.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is -4.81% and -1.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -9.79% off its SMA200. DRH registered -19.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.37%.

The stock witnessed a 6.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.81%, and is -4.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $847.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.16 and Fwd P/E is 14.41. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.43% and -24.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.10% this year

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.83M, and float is at 205.98M with Short Float at 3.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading -8.35% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -41.89% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -26.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.