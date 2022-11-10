Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM)

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) is -67.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.41 and a high of $55.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OM stock was last observed hovering at around $11.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.43% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.62% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 12.35% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.90, the stock is 3.89% and -5.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 29.90% at the moment leaves the stock -42.75% off its SMA200. OM registered -72.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.61%.

The stock witnessed a 0.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.60%, and is 4.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.75% over the week and 8.34% over the month.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) has around 444 employees, a market worth around $766.60M and $110.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.59% and -73.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.40%).

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Outset Medical Inc. (OM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Outset Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.90% this year

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.88M, and float is at 47.60M with Short Float at 9.93%.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Outset Medical Inc. (OM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Porter Stacey L., the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Porter Stacey L. sold 131 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $15.02 per share for a total of $1968.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30564.0 shares.

Outset Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Ahmed Nabeel (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 87 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $18.05 per share for $1570.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42413.0 shares of the OM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Trigg Leslie (Chair and CEO) disposed off 914 shares at an average price of $21.48 for $19633.0. The insider now directly holds 291,159 shares of Outset Medical Inc. (OM).