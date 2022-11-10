Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) is -46.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.29 and a high of $51.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PACW stock was last observed hovering at around $24.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.73% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 3.28% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.18, the stock is 1.10% and -0.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -26.29% off its SMA200. PACW registered -51.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.93%.

The stock witnessed a 6.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.70%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $2.88B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.59 and Fwd P/E is 6.25. Distance from 52-week low is 13.57% and -53.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.60%).

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PacWest Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.00% this year

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.31M, and float is at 117.96M with Short Float at 2.96%.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at PacWest Bancorp (PACW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TAYLOR PAUL W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TAYLOR PAUL W bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8000.0 shares.

PacWest Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that WAGNER MATTHEW P (CEO and President) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $25.00 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the PACW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Sparks Monica L (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW).

PacWest Bancorp (PACW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is trading -72.24% down over the past 12 months and United Security Bancshares (UBFO) that is -15.06% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -7.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.