Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) is -55.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.06 and a high of $46.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.4% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.7% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 19.77% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.65, the stock is -29.99% and -28.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -23.43% at the moment leaves the stock -40.54% off its SMA200. VCEL registered -58.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.97%.

The stock witnessed a -27.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.82%, and is -33.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.84% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) has around 281 employees, a market worth around $817.72M and $155.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 157.59. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -19.99% and -61.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.50%).

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vericel Corporation (VCEL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -365.40% this year

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.12M, and float is at 46.84M with Short Float at 15.14%.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Vericel Corporation (VCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIEGAL JONATHAN, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that SIEGAL JONATHAN sold 331 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $25.47 per share for a total of $8431.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875.0 shares.

Vericel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 that GILMAN STEVEN C (Director) sold a total of 900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 and was made at $30.94 per share for $27846.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5200.0 shares of the VCEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Hopper Jonathan Mark (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 16,738 shares at an average price of $41.43 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 45,914 shares of Vericel Corporation (VCEL).

Vericel Corporation (VCEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -16.12% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 6.12% higher over the same period. Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is -98.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.