Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS)

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) is -81.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $12.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAPS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $3.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 44.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is -38.90% and -44.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -13.57% at the moment leaves the stock -73.84% off its SMA200. MAPS registered -91.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.66%.

The stock witnessed a -36.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.88%, and is -40.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.44% over the week and 10.91% over the month.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has around 606 employees, a market worth around $178.58M and $220.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.45. Profit margin for the company is 24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.35% and -91.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 152.70% this year

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.42M, and float is at 72.14M with Short Float at 5.04%.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Camire Brian, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Camire Brian sold 12,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $2.65 per share for a total of $32478.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

WM Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Feijoo-Osorio Juan Jose (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 28,174 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $2.65 per share for $74698.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the MAPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Lee Arden (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 27,876 shares at an average price of $2.65 for $73908.0. The insider now directly holds 524,593 shares of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS).