Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Volatility At 4.37%, Should You Add A Position?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) is -28.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.41 and a high of $85.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSCC stock was last observed hovering at around $54.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.38% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -9.48% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.74, the stock is 9.95% and 7.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 1.98% off its SMA200. LSCC registered -32.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.76.

The stock witnessed a 13.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.28%, and is 8.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has around 856 employees, a market worth around $6.94B and $626.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.54 and Fwd P/E is 26.97. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.10% and -35.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.20% this year

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.42M, and float is at 134.90M with Short Float at 4.05%.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Insider Activity

A total of 128 insider transactions have happened at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Feanny Tracy Ann, the company’s SVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Feanny Tracy Ann sold 1,055 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $52.67 per share for a total of $55567.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1557.0 shares.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Feanny Tracy Ann (SVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 1,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $52.23 per share for $61266.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2612.0 shares of the LSCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, NELSON MARK JON (SVP, Sales) disposed off 946 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $47300.0. The insider now directly holds 32,737 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC).

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -13.52% down over the past 12 months and Semtech Corporation (SMTC) that is -69.80% lower over the same period. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is -59.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.