Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) is -40.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a high of $23.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LTH stock was last observed hovering at around $9.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.45% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 21.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.22, the stock is 2.99% and -4.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 4.39% at the moment leaves the stock -24.11% off its SMA200. LTH registered -47.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$49.75.

The stock witnessed a 4.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.64%, and is 5.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.70% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $1.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.34. Profit margin for the company is -23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.80% and -56.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.20%).

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.90% this year

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 193.69M, and float is at 165.94M with Short Float at 2.95%.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T, the company’s member of a group that is 10%. SEC filings show that TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T sold 159 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $10.71 per share for a total of $1703.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.2 million shares.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T (member of a group that is 10%) sold a total of 103 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $10.75 per share for $1107.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.2 million shares of the LTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T (member of a group that is 10%) disposed off 720 shares at an average price of $10.62 for $7648.0. The insider now directly holds 5,203,765 shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH).

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) that is trading -27.42% down over the past 12 months and Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) that is -82.91% lower over the same period. F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) is -81.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.