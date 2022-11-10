New Big Money Means Chubb Limited (CB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is 8.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.78 and a high of $218.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CB stock was last observed hovering at around $212.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.29% off its average median price target of $234.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.18% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -20.07% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $210.12, the stock is 3.66% and 8.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 5.18% off its SMA200. CB registered 8.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.68%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.42%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Chubb Limited (CB) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $87.79B and $42.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.66 and Fwd P/E is 11.62. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.91% and -4.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Chubb Limited (CB) Analyst Forecasts

Chubb Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 147.30% this year

Chubb Limited (CB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 416.54M, and float is at 410.87M with Short Float at 0.48%.

Chubb Limited (CB) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Chubb Limited (CB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ortega Juan Luis, the company’s Executive Vice President*. SEC filings show that Ortega Juan Luis sold 1,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $211.53 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39530.0 shares.

Chubb Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that RINGSTED SEAN (EVP, Chief Risk Officer and*) sold a total of 12,686 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $210.37 per share for $2.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the CB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, GREENBERG EVAN G (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 24,049 shares at an average price of $207.91 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 570,622 shares of Chubb Limited (CB).

Chubb Limited (CB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading -20.70% down over the past 12 months and Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) that is -60.35% lower over the same period. The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is 35.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.