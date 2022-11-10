New Big Money Means PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) is -67.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $10.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PXMD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.60, the stock is -27.33% and -40.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 4.58% at the moment leaves the stock -42.12% off its SMA200. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.31.

The stock witnessed a -32.77% in the last 1 month, and is -6.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.79% over the week and 15.44% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 4.26. Distance from 52-week low is 5.26% and -84.73% from its 52-week high.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.00% this year

The shares outstanding are 11.78M, and float is at 0.75M with Short Float at 18.59%.

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Derby Michael, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Derby Michael bought 95,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $5.25 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.34 million shares.

PaxMedica Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that TardiMed Sciences LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 95,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $5.25 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.34 million shares of the PXMD stock.