New Big Money Means Sonos Inc. (SONO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is -49.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.65 and a high of $35.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SONO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.69% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.76% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.17, the stock is 0.28% and 1.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing -3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -27.06% off its SMA200. SONO registered -56.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.20%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.23%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has around 1525 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.74 and Fwd P/E is 23.23. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.14% and -57.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.50%).

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 717.10% this year

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.88M, and float is at 125.53M with Short Float at 6.95%.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Sonos Inc. (SONO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coles Joanna, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Coles Joanna sold 905 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $21.77 per share for a total of $19702.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21097.0 shares.

Sonos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Spence Patrick (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 65,237 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $18.96 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the SONO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, Coles Joanna (Director) disposed off 905 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $18100.0. The insider now directly holds 22,002 shares of Sonos Inc. (SONO).

Sonos Inc. (SONO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -10.57% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -41.36% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -41.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.