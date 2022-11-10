New Big Money Means Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is -22.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.81 and a high of $38.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The URBN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.19%.

Currently trading at $22.63, the stock is -2.87% and 2.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -5.00% at the moment leaves the stock -2.34% off its SMA200. URBN registered -36.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.11%.

The stock witnessed a 1.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.10%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has around 9660 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $4.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.96 and Fwd P/E is 10.37. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.06% and -40.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.10% this year

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.04M, and float is at 60.42M with Short Float at 14.82%.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hayne Azeez, the company’s CAO & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Hayne Azeez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $26.61 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4095.0 shares.

Urban Outfitters Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Hayne Azeez (CAO & General Counsel) sold a total of 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $38.00 per share for $41800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8827.0 shares of the URBN stock.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is trading 0.57% up over the past 12 months and Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is -40.47% lower over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -44.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.