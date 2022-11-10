Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is -45.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.34 and a high of $19.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 28.36% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.03, the stock is -1.26% and -7.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -28.72% off its SMA200. PDM registered -46.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.40%.

The stock witnessed a 4.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.70%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) has around 134 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $541.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.12 and Fwd P/E is 26.39. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.39% and -49.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.50% this year

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.37M, and float is at 122.26M with Short Float at 2.50%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lang Barbara B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lang Barbara B bought 325 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $10.24 per share for a total of $3328.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25331.0 shares.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that MCDOWELL FRANK C (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $11.82 per share for $59100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70713.0 shares of the PDM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Swope Jeffrey L. (Director) acquired 42,000 shares at an average price of $11.90 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 119,835 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM).

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is trading -32.37% down over the past 12 months and Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) that is -54.87% lower over the same period. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -42.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.