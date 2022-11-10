The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Volatility At 9.14%, Should You Add A Position?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) is -25.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.51 and a high of $18.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COCO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 30.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.31, the stock is -21.44% and -31.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -9.87% at the moment leaves the stock -27.01% off its SMA200. COCO registered -39.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.82%.

The stock witnessed a -30.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.28%, and is -16.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has around 281 employees, a market worth around $469.76M and $414.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.63 and Fwd P/E is 13.80. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.65% and -55.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.40% this year

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.63M, and float is at 44.86M with Short Float at 5.50%.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benmoussa Kevin, the company’s Global Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Benmoussa Kevin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $15.54 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10150.0 shares.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Benmoussa Kevin (Global Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 40,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $14.76 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10150.0 shares of the COCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Benmoussa Kevin (Global Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,894 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $30304.0. The insider now directly holds 10,150 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO).

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is 4.04% higher over the past 12 months. PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is 9.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.