Unisys Corporation (UIS) Volatility At 22.24%, Should You Add A Position?

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is -78.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.28 and a high of $23.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UIS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.4% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.40, the stock is -48.44% and -48.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing -4.97% at the moment leaves the stock -68.01% off its SMA200. UIS registered -79.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.34%.

The stock witnessed a -48.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.24%, and is -50.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.24% over the week and 9.30% over the month.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) has around 16300 employees, a market worth around $275.57M and $1.99B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.39. Profit margin for the company is -11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.80% and -80.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.90%).

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unisys Corporation (UIS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unisys Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.70% this year

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.69M, and float is at 65.84M with Short Float at 4.37%.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Unisys Corporation (UIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomson Michael M, the company’s Executive VP and CFO. SEC filings show that Thomson Michael M sold 10,028 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $21.11 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45296.0 shares.

Unisys Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Thomson Michael M (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 4,337 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $22.05 per share for $95631.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37872.0 shares of the UIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, KENNEY GERALD P (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 4,333 shares at an average price of $22.05 for $95543.0. The insider now directly holds 57,472 shares of Unisys Corporation (UIS).

Unisys Corporation (UIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -17.21% down over the past 12 months and WidePoint Corporation (WYY) that is -57.87% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -20.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.