Which institution holds the most shares in LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) is -46.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.77 and a high of $11.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LFST stock was last observed hovering at around $7.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.07% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 21.69% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.09, the stock is -32.79% and -33.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing -28.91% at the moment leaves the stock -33.70% off its SMA200. LFST registered -47.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.69%.

The stock witnessed a -34.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.30%, and is -31.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.39% over the week and 8.69% over the month.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has around 5226 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $776.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.71% and -54.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.40%).

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.00% this year

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 353.73M, and float is at 318.16M with Short Float at 3.14%.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gouk Warren, the company’s Chief Administrative Officer. SEC filings show that Gouk Warren sold 15,106 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $7.20 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.97 million shares.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Gouk Warren (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 15,106 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $7.49 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.98 million shares of the LFST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Gouk Warren (Chief Administrative Officer) disposed off 15,106 shares at an average price of $7.06 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 5,998,203 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST).