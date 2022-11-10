Which Institutions Own Shares In Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)?

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) is -92.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.88 and a high of $45.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYFM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $3.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.07, the stock is -14.25% and -17.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -11.16% at the moment leaves the stock -73.91% off its SMA200. HYFM registered -94.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.88%.

The stock witnessed a -7.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.14%, and is -17.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.76% over the week and 11.86% over the month.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) has around 709 employees, a market worth around $87.54M and $443.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.40% and -95.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 205.90% this year

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.91M, and float is at 39.59M with Short Float at 8.03%.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Toler William Douglas, the company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that Toler William Douglas bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $3.73 per share for a total of $93142.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.61 million shares.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Fitch Terence (President) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $14.64 per share for $51240.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the HYFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Fitch Terence (President) disposed off 13,100 shares at an average price of $13.38 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 277,725 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM).

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading -68.71% down over the past 12 months.