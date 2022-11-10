Who are the Institutional Holders in GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)?

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is -59.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.10 and a high of $105.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GXO stock was last observed hovering at around $36.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $36.99, the stock is 4.39% and -3.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.68 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -31.96% off its SMA200. GXO registered -61.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.52.

The stock witnessed a 6.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.88%, and is 4.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) has around 75000 employees, a market worth around $4.28B and $8.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.80 and Fwd P/E is 12.81. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.23% and -65.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GXO Logistics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 589.30% this year

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.62M, and float is at 116.65M with Short Float at 3.09%.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRADLEY S JACOBS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $48.35 per share for a total of $249.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.3 million shares.

GXO Logistics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that Jacobs Private Equity, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 5,447,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $57.24 per share for $311.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.47 million shares of the GXO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, BRADLEY S JACOBS (Director) disposed off 5,447,500 shares at an average price of $57.24 for $311.81 million. The insider now directly holds 6,468,201 shares of GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO).