Who are the Institutional Holders in Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)?

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) is -93.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $16.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLGN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.74% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.00, the stock is -45.18% and -49.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing -25.37% at the moment leaves the stock -69.24% off its SMA200. HLGN registered -90.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.85%.

The stock witnessed a -46.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.12%, and is -35.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.64% over the week and 12.33% over the month.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $202.72M and $13.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -22.48% and -93.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.50%).

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.70% this year

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.18M, and float is at 156.16M with Short Float at 5.66%.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 76 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NeoTribe Partners I, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that NeoTribe Partners I, LLC sold 111,263 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $2.48 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Heliogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that NeoTribe Partners I, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 138,665 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $2.55 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the HLGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, NeoTribe Partners I, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 159,747 shares at an average price of $2.42 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 738,621 shares of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN).