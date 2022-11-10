Who are the Institutional Holders in MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is -68.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $134.09 and a high of $891.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MSTR stock was last observed hovering at around $211.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -41.48% off its average median price target of $372.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.07% off the consensus price target high of $950.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 2.65% higher than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $170.36, the stock is -30.33% and -26.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing -19.58% at the moment leaves the stock -43.31% off its SMA200. MSTR registered -80.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.28%.

The stock witnessed a -21.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.45%, and is -31.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.23% over the week and 10.37% over the month.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) has around 2158 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $503.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 94.38. Distance from 52-week low is 27.05% and -80.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MicroStrategy Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -343.90% this year

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.30M, and float is at 7.38M with Short Float at 43.52%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RICKERTSEN CARL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RICKERTSEN CARL J bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $152.00 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

MicroStrategy Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that RECHAN LESLIE J (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $204.42 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the MSTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Lang Timothy Edwin (SEVP & CTO) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $200.00 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 2,708 shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR).

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -40.69% down over the past 12 months and Splunk Inc. (SPLK) that is -58.52% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 13.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.