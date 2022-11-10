Who are the Institutional Holders in National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE)?

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is -24.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.59 and a high of $65.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EYE stock was last observed hovering at around $37.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.31% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -57.87% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.31, the stock is 2.74% and 5.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock 4.46% off its SMA200. EYE registered -42.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.87%.

The stock witnessed a 7.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.87%, and is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) has around 13735 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.67 and Fwd P/E is 35.29. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.73% and -44.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Vision Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 227.00% this year

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.06M, and float is at 77.43M with Short Float at 10.03%.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hepner Virginia A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hepner Virginia A bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $25.71 per share for a total of $25707.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12588.0 shares.

National Vision Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Brandman Jared (SVP, GC and Secretary) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $23.25 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18697.0 shares of the EYE stock.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading -6.89% down over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is -3.68% lower over the same period. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is -40.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.